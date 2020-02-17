Sepio Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 825.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

CHTR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $534.89. 658,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $506.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.75. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $335.53 and a 52-week high of $537.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

