Sepio Capital LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sepio Capital LLC cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after buying an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Copart by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,213,000 after purchasing an additional 345,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Copart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Copart by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,877. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.