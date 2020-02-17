Sepio Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after acquiring an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,900,000 after acquiring an additional 198,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,769,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $93.98 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.