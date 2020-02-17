Sepio Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Sepio Capital LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $22,738,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.48.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.37. 7,652,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,448,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $67.66. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

