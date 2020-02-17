Sepio Capital LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,980,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

MTB traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.78. The stock had a trading volume of 387,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,477. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.