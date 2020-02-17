Sepio Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 987.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after buying an additional 828,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after acquiring an additional 454,613 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 887,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 64,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 48,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BEP. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 244,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -286.79 and a beta of 0.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $54.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,084.21%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

