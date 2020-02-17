Sepio Capital LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sepio Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,915,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,152,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after buying an additional 138,120 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,424,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $424.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $426.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,428 shares of company stock valued at $37,996,528. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

