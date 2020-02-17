Sepio Capital LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sepio Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.21. 1,835,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $15.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.