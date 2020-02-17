Sepio Capital LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sepio Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.21. 1,835,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $15.28.
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.