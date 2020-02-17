Sepio Capital LLC Sells 70 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sepio Capital LLC decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $20,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded up $5.41 on Monday, reaching $233.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.21. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $148.90 and a 12-month high of $233.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

