SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 10,339 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $34.41.

A number of research firms have commented on CTB. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

