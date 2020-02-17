SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRTC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $89.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $98.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

