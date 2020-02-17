SG Americas Securities LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,841 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THD. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

Shares of THD opened at $79.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $77.98 and a 52-week high of $96.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.