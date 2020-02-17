SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 58.0% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

NYSE EPAM opened at $236.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.19. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $150.97 and a 1 year high of $242.09. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.