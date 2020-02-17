SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 607.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 95.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RAVN shares. National Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Raven Industries stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

