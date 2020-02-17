Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $485.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHOP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $630.00 price objective (up from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $473.81.

SHOP stock opened at $531.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of -478.57 and a beta of 1.18. Shopify has a 1 year low of $173.71 and a 1 year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

