Shopify’s (SHOP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $600.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.81.
Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $531.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.57 and a beta of 1.18. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $173.71 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Shopify by 31.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
