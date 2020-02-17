Shopify’s (SHOP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $600.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.81.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $531.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.57 and a beta of 1.18. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $173.71 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Shopify by 31.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

