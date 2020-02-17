Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Drops By 5.8%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $208.95 on Monday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 316.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

