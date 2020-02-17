Short Interest in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Increases By 5.6%

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $53.52 on Monday. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEAT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,325,000 after acquiring an additional 64,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 22.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 818,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

