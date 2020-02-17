Short Interest in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Declines By 8.0%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 17,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.11. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 83.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 326,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 148,212 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

