Short Interest in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Declines By 8.0%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 17,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.11. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 83.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 326,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 148,212 shares during the last quarter.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
