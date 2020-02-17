Short Interest in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Decreases By 6.5%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $121.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

