Short Interest in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Increases By 6.5%

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,430,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,786,383.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,846 shares of company stock worth $4,430,489 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

