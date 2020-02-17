Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Drops By 8.5%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GFED traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 418 shares of the company were exchanged. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.