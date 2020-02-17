Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Drops By 8.5%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFED traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 418 shares of the company were exchanged. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

