Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Decreases By 9.8%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of H stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $87.94. 369,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $91.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at $72,574,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 209,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 37.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on H. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.47.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

