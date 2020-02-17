Short Interest in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Decreases By 6.9%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 507,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after buying an additional 146,316 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,058 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $288.78 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $198.74 and a fifty-two week high of $294.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

