Short Interest in Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Decreases By 8.4%

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,197.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 129,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $23.07. 36,975 shares of the company traded hands. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

