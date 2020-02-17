Short Interest in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Increases By 7.4%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NASDAQ JACK traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 394,430 shares. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $71,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,392.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $104,160.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,427.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,233,000 after buying an additional 1,154,525 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,847,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,704,000 after buying an additional 395,336 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,667,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 371,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,020,000 after buying an additional 121,525 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

