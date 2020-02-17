Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Drops By 7.0%

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LBRDA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,159 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.65. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $86.99 and a 52-week high of $135.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the second quarter worth $106,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.