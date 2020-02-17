Short Interest in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Increases By 6.0%

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,380,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 15,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $58.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

