Short Interest in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Decreases By 8.9%

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $212,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,311. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 50.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,925,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.90. 2,441,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

