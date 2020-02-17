Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $153.55. The stock had a trading volume of 77,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,319. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.77 and a twelve month high of $165.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

