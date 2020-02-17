Signaturefd LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 161.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 289.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,439,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,166,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,473 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 799,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,483,000 after purchasing an additional 642,897 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,051,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 533,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

ELS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 642,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,027. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.27.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.85%.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

