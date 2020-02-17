Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in UDR by 3.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.32. 2,099,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,001. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 5.99. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

