Signaturefd LLC Purchases 536 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,774,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,498,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 224,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,617 shares of company stock worth $39,627,013. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

