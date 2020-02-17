Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 439,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 816,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 82,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 202,103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,269,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,040. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

