Signaturefd LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackline by 283.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,917,000 after buying an additional 416,326 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackline by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after buying an additional 380,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Blackline by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Blackline by 799.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 220,621 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Blackline during the third quarter worth $9,562,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.55. 1,568,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,511. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -114.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline Inc has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blackline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

