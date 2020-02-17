Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on GAP in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,745,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

