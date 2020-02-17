Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.20% of Simon Property Group worth $93,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 27,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.92. 1,501,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,385. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average of $149.46. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

