SingularDTV (SNGLS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $172,211.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $172,211.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.98 or 0.03192087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00238805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00152630 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002728 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ChaoEX, OKEx, Braziliex, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

