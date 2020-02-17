SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$8.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.11 million and a P/E ratio of 6.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.86. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$7.76 and a 52-week high of C$16.92.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

