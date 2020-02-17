Skycoin Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Skycoin has a market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $603,043.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00006451 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, ChaoEX, C2CX and Iquant.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.03135769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00237959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00152705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Iquant, Cryptopia, C2CX and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

