SLM’s (SLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SLM. Oppenheimer cut SLM from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

SLM opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in SLM by 85.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

