Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Shares Down 2%

Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sophos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

