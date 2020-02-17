Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 32,731 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 207.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,731 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.57. 185,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,352. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.

