Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,823. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

