Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 793,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

