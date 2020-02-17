Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 7,092 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

VIG traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.69. The company had a trading volume of 803,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,211. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $105.96 and a one year high of $130.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

