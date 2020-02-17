S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $307.65. 979,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,363. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.57. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $194.95 and a 52-week high of $307.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

