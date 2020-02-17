SparksPay (SPK) Hits Market Capitalization of $8,457.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $8,457.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000099 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 113.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

