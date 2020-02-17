SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $44.84 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

