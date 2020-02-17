SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $37.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

